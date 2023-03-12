The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Basque Country for a crucial La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Gavi, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón

Xavi continues to deal with absences to key players and once again will be without three important pieces for this one as Pedri (hamstring) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) miss out through injury while Ronald Araujo serves a one-game suspension for his red card last week. There’s some very good news, however, as Robert Lewandowski is given the medical green light to return from his hamstring injury and Gavi is also back from suspension.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!