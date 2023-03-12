Lewandowski returns for the trip to Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

The Polish striker has recovered from his hamstring injury and has been included in Xavi Hernández's squad for the La Liga fixture in San Mamés on Sunday

Xavi: 'San Mamés is always one of the toughest away games' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach faces the press ahead of Sunday's trip to Bilbao to take on Athletic Club in La Liga

Xavi: "I have one year left on my contract and now is not the time to talk" - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández welcomed Joan Laporta's words that he wants to offer him a contract renewal. Even so, he reiterated that now is not the time to talk.

Real Madrid call urgent board meeting for Sunday to discuss 'Negreira case' - SPORT

Real Madrid issued a statement on Saturday in relation to the 'Negreira case' and Fútbol Club Barcelona. Los Blancos had chosen to remain silent on the matter until now, when the Public Prosecutor's Office has denounced Barça for corruption.

Atletico Madrid are keen on the Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli - SPORT

Abde is one of the 'hot potatoes' that Barcelona's sporting department will have to deal with in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blaugrana are currently prioritising bringing him back, but are not ruling out a sale if a substantial offer arrives.

Exclusive: Franck Kessie on seizing his Barça chance, Xavi's call & Ansu's block - SPORT

Patience and perseverance, Franck Kessie's keys to making the most of the opportunity Xavi has given him; his 2023 has been impeccable. Humble, a good talker and much less shy than we expected, he spoke to SPORT at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this week. The 'President' is eager to explain how he feels almost a year after having saying yes to Barcelona.

Barcelona set to miss out on attacking target as financial complications arise - Football España

One of the names that has been linked in recent weeks in Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, and he is expected to leave. With it being a free transfer, Barcelona have been interested, but MD report that the La Liga leaders will miss out on signing him.