WELCOME TO SAN MAMÉS!!! This amazing football cathedral in the Basque Country is the site of a gigantic La Liga match between hosts Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to restore their nine-point lead at the top of the table. Barça can go into El Clásico next week with a chance to pretty much win the title, but first must do the job against one of the toughest teams in the league in one of the most hostile atmospheres in Europe. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 25

Date/Time: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: San Mamés, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

