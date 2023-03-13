Marc-Andre ter Stegen says Athletic win gives Barcelona a lot

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept yet another clean sheet on Sunday as the Catalans restored their nine-point lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Athletic.

The German put in another strong showing, making some impressive saves, as Barca secured a ninth 1-0 win in La Liga.

Ter Stegen spoke out after the game and shared his verdict on an important win.

“We are all very happy, this victory has given us a lot,” he said. “This is one of the most complicated away grounds in La Liga and we have suffered until the end. “It’s what counts, we defended with everyone even on the line. You have to win these games and enjoy the moment “We are very happy to have managed to keep a clean sheet again.”

Barcelona now head home for a Clasico clash against Real Madrid next time out in La Liga at the Camp Nou.