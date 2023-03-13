Athletic Club 0-1 FC Barcelona: Character does it again! - FC Barcelona

Raphinha establishes the lead just before the break and the Catalans weather a late surge from the Basques to come away from San Mamés with all three points

Xavi: 'It was crucial to keep the 9-point gap before the Clasico' - FC Barcelona

The Barça Coach, Balde and Ter Stegen give their views ahead of the "suffered" win at San Mamés

Levante 0-4 Barça: Leaders come through a tough test - FC Barcelona

The perfect winning run in LaLiga F continues for Barça after a 0-4 defeat of third-placed Levante. The scoreline suggests this may have been an easy game, but Levante gave as good as they got.

Barça Atlètic 1–0 Club Gimnàstic de Tarragona: Win in the Catalan derby - FC Barcelona

Avery tough game ended with Barça defeating Nàstic 1-0 in the Catalan derby, Chadi Riad heading in the only goal of the game from a corner. That's now five unbeaten and into the play-off positions as it stands, as well as a first win against the side from Tarragona since 2020.

Kounde on Barça not killing games off and Munian handball call - SPORT

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde says the team are struggling more than usual to kill games off but praised their defensive record. Barça kept a 19th clean sheet in 25 league games this season as they beat Athletic Club 1-0 at San Mames on Sunday to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Ter Stegen: This victory has given us a lot - SPORT

Marc André Ter Stegen was key and the German stopper was once again voted man of the match. He saved his team from a draw with brilliant saves and was particularly happy at the end of the match.

Raphinha is Barcelona's second top scorer and has the most assists - SPORT

Little by little, Raphinha is growing at Barça. This is indicated by his numbers: the Brazilian is already the second top scorer on the team and has the most assists. The former Leeds United player has nine goals and nine assists after leading Barça to another 1-0 win at San Mamés against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Barca confident on Vitor Roque after Arsenal snub - SPORT

Vitor Roque's signing by Barça is looking promising and there is some optimism at the Blaugrana that the deal could be completed this summer. The Brazilian player is determined to come to the Camp Nou and has already ruled out the option of Arsenal, although they are not the only Premier League club interested in him.

Barcelona nearly ready to tackle Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal - SPORT

Barça are now preparing to tackle the final negotiations to renew Ousmane Dembélé's contract, a player whose deal expires in 2024 and for whom there is starting to be some noise on the market. The Blaugrana want to seal the continuity of Sergio Busquets first and, immediately after, they will talk to Dembélé to try to convince him to extend.