Pedri returns to Barcelona training ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona welcomed midfielder Pedri back to training on Monday ahead of the team’s next game against Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Spain international has been out of action for just about a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Manchester United in the Europa League.

However, he is back in action and joined his team-mates for Monday’s session.

It’s thought that Pedri will be available for Sunday’s Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Reports today are claiming he could start the match and play around 70 minutes against Real Madrid.

Barcelona trained on Monday but will then have a few days off to rest before resuming preparations for the big game on Thursday.

Sunday’s match against Los Blancos is Barca’s final game before the international break. Xavi’s side then resume action on April 1 against struggling Elche.