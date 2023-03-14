Barcelona in a mess with Gavi’s first-team registration

Barcelona appear to be a bit of a mess regarding Gavi’s first team registration with reports claiming it’s been reversed because the club filed the paperwork a day too late.

The Catalans announced at the end of January that Gavi had been enrolled with the first team and showed off a picture of the teenager in his new No. 6 shirt.

Our new number 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XQTaHGHXNg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2023

However, it didn’t go down well with La Liga at the time and they confirmed they would appeal the decision. President Javier Tebas argued Barca didn’t have room in their salary limit to register Gavi.

A court has now ordered La Liga to overturn Gavi’s registration not for that reason but because the Catalans were a day late filing the paperwork, according to Relevo and ESPN.

“LaLiga received a notification from the 10th Commercial Court of Barcelona informing of the lifting of the precautionary measures agreed in the Gavi case,” read a statement. “The reason being Barcelona’s failure to comply with the deadlines set for the filing of the main lawsuit.”

Yet Barca aren’t having any of it. The club insist the deadlines were met and are waiting for a final decision before they accept that the registration has been overturned.

The upshot of it all is that if Gavi’s registration is reversed he will have to give up his No. 6 and go back to wearing the No. 30. He’ll also be registered as a youth-team player once again and technically be out of contract in the summer.

All of which is a real mess. There’s no suggestion that Gavi will leave on a free, but you can bet the rumor mill is going to get very excited if his registration does change.

Yet this also leaves Barcelona with a problem as they try to get their finances in order, particularly with Ronald Araujo’s new contract still yet to be registered and the club keen to hand new deals to Alejandro Balde and Ousmane Dembele.