Monday recovery session following win in Bilbao - FC Barcelona

The Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper was the venue for Monday's recovery session for Xavi Hernández's squad following their 1-0 win over Athletic Club in San Mamés on Sunday.

Barça's defence continues to break records - FC Barcelona

Records continue to be broken in LaLiga by Xavi Hernández and his squad. The 0-1 win against Athletic Club keeps Barça 9 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid - the defence forming the bedrock in the league to earn the points from tough games.

FC Barcelona bring together all the captains for a historic meeting - FC Barcelona

The captains from the professional teams as well as those from the youth set ups come together to build a model of captaincy at the Club

Raphinha the game-changing forward in LaLiga in 2023 - FC Barcelona

It's no secret that Raphinha is playing a major role in recent games. The Brazilian forward is currently in his best form in a Barça jersey. His goals against Valencia (1-0) and Athletic Club (0-1) both proved vital for earning the three points, and the winger is proving to be a game-changing forward for the team in the league this calendar year.

Laporta: I'm really looking forward to taking on these shameless people - SPORT

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, went on the attack in relation to the 'Negreira case' in an event which gathered all of the captains of the club. "I really want to confront all the shameless people who are staining our badge," said Laporta.

What Barca's contract offer for Sergio Busquets will look like - SPORT

This morning, Josep Maria Orobitg, Sergio Busquets' representative, visited the Ciutat Esportiva, where he had a meeting with Barça's sporting management, according to Gerard Romero.

More trouble with Gavi's registration for Barca - SPORT

Blow for Barça in the courts. According to Relevo, the court order that allowed Gavi to be registered as a Barça first team player has been suspended.

Jordi Alba is not planning an exit from Barcelona this summer - SPORT

Jordi Alba does not want to leave Barça. Despite the fact that his participation in the team is decreasing (he has only played 68 minutes in the last 6 games), the right-back is still determined to fulfill his contract.

Pedri returns to Barcelona training ahead of possible Clasico involvement - SPORT

Great news for Barcelona coach Xavi Hernánez, who is finally getting players back from injury. On Monday, it was the turn of Pedri, who after getting injured in the Europa League playoff game against Manchester United, was able to return and train with the group.