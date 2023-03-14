Jordi Alba not planning Barcelona exit - report

Barcelona’s Jordi Alba is reportedly keen on not leaving the club this summer. The full-back has a pretty hefty contract but wants to stick around the club for Xavi’s project despite his relative lack of game time this season.

The complicated nature of the situation is being made less complicated by the fact that the club has been able to rely less on the Spaniard as Alejandro Balde’s performances have continued to get better. Barca’s negotiating power has grown as Alba’s minutes have decreased.

Sport reckon that Alba is due to receive a whopping 38 million euros next season (which is a mixture of his current salary and wages that have been deferred because of the pandemic).

It would be good for Barcelona to keep Alba around, just on a cheaper deal. They need to save all the money they can, and by cutting Alba’s salary they could take a chunk off the budget.