Piqué discusses Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona

Gerard Pique was interviewed this week and discussed the potential return of the GOAT to the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi’s contract expires in a few months and no one seems to know where the king is going.

Pique chatted about Messi’s future and how a potential return would be for the club and the fans.

“Only he knows his future. I think that winning the World Cup was the dream he had on a personal level. It was the title he was missing to be considered the best ever,” he said. “Now everyone is convinced of that. Now everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing would be that he stays in Europe.” “Barça could be there. For the fans, for him to return on a sentimental level would be amazing. But it’s his decision. No matter how much people say, there are only his feelings, his motivation...” Pique | Source

Messi has just about any option on the table for his future. Time will tell, but a return to Barcelona would be great for just about everyone involved.