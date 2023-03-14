Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal dropped by Spain Under-17s for indiscipline - report

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal appears to have landed himself in hot water while on international duty with Spain’s Under-17 side.

Diario AS and Diario Sport are both reporting he will been left out of the latest international call-up after an “episode of indiscipline” in the last meet-up in February.

Barca have been notified and there could be sanctions for the youngster once the matter has been investigated.

There’s no real detail in the reports, other than Yamal and two other team-mates (one from Atletico and one from Madrid) were also involved.

Yamal is still only 15 but is considered to be one of the brightest talents in Barcelona’s academy at present and one of the great hopes for the future.

There’s even been talk he could be part of Barca’s pre-season tour in the summer, with Xavi thought to be a big admirer of the youngster’s talents.

Yamal had been expected to be part of the Spain Under-17 squad for upcoming games against Finland, Turkey and Germany in qualifying for the Euros but it seems he’ll now spend the international break at home.