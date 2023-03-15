Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has explained why he called time on his career midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Pique hung up his boots in November and played his final game in the 2-0 win over Almeria at the Camp Nou.

The defender had made five La Liga starts before deciding to call it a day and admits his last few months as a player were tricky.

“I withdrew because I had already said that when I didn’t enjoy it and I didn’t feel important, I would leave,” he said. “I didn’t feel as important as I had felt in my entire career. They were difficult the last few months. “Did I feel cheated? I won’t go into that because I think it’s not relevant, but I think I earned the option to choose my ending and it was given to me, and in that sense I’m happy. I think it was the healthiest thing for everyone, for me and for the team.” Source | RAC1

Pique also said he hadn’t decided yet if he could join in the team’s celebrations if they win the league this season. Xavi’s side are nine points clear and favorites to be crowed champions after 25 games.