FC Barcelona, allowing no comebacks in La Liga - FC Barcelona

Game after game, FC Barcelona is amazing the world with its incredible defensive record. After 25 games, the team has collected an extraordinary 19 clean sheets and conceded just eight goals.

The best Clásico goals against Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Another Barça v Real Madrid LaLiga match at the Spotify Camp Nou is fast approaching and we thought we’d whet your appetite with this fine selection of Barça goals. Put your feet up and enjoy!

Spain drop young Barça star Lamine Yamal due to an act of indiscipline - SPORT

Lamine Yamal, one of the best players in the Barcelona youth system, will not play in the elite round of the European Under-17 Championship due to an act of indiscipline during his last call-up to the Spanish national youth team.

Man City and Liverpool monitoring Gavi’s contract situation at Barcelona - SPORT

Manchester City and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Gavi’s future at Barcelona and what the possible non-inscription of his contract could mean for them in the coming months. According to The Times, the two teams have already asked the player’s camp about the situation, although the midfielder is convinced that the whole saga will end up being resolved in his favour.

Barça president Laporta & agent Mendes hold transfer summit in Porto - SPORT

According to Jijantes and confirmed by SPORT, Barça president Joan Laporta, along with director of football Mateu Alemany, is in the Portuguese city of Porto on Tuesday to meet with Jorge Mendes — and they have analysed several open portfolios regarding the upcoming transfer period.

Barça’s Franck Kessie’s other obsession: his foundation in the Ivory Coast - SPORT

One of the things Franck Kessie is most excited about is his foundation. It is run by Éric Bédy, a friend and confidant, and for the last couple of years, they have been running various projects with children and people in situations of social exclusion in the Ivory Coast.

Piqué talks about Leo Messi’s future and a possible return to Barcelona - SPORT

In an interview with RAC1, Gerard Piqué discussed, among other issues, Leo Messi’s future ahead of next season, as his contract with PSG expires in just three months’ time. The former Barça centre-back, a team-mate of Messi’s for many years, believes that “only he knows his future,” although he believes that the Argentinian will decide “depending on his motivation” and “where he will be happiest.”

Piqué explains his reasons for leaving Barça & why he has no regrets - SPORT

Gerard Piqué has explained the reasons why he decided to retire from football in the middle of the season. The former Barcelona defender, in an interview on RAC1, also addressed the ‘Negreira case’, said that he still maintains contact with some of his former teammates and assured that he does not miss the dynamics of a footballer’s life.