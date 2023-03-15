LOOK: Barcelona show off Rosalia shirt for El Clasico

Barcelona have shown off the shirt they will wear against Real Madrid on Sunday which features Rosalia’s logo in place of the usual Spotify branding.

It’s the second league Clasico in a row where Barcelona have replaced the Spotify logo. Drake was seen at the Bernabeu and it’s Rosalia’s turn this time around.

The logo features the MOTOMAMI logo which is the name of Rosalia’s latest album.

And here’s how it looks:

Barcelona have explained why they have chosen Rosalia.

“Barça and Spotify have picked Rosalia because it is a year ago this month that her album MOTOMAMI was released, a record that has stretched the boundaries of contemporary music,” read a club statement. “Her third studio album was met with international critical acclaim, and among many other distinctions was named Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 65th Grammy Awards. “The project features such tracks as ‘Despechá’, ‘La fama’, ‘Saoko’ and ‘Bizcochito’, which has become an anthem for the young generation and has been played several hundred million times on Spotify. “Rosalia was the top streamed born in Spanish territory artist worldwide on Spotify in 2022, and plays of her songs on the service increased by 110% year over year. In 2022 she was the most played female artist in the city of Barcelona.”

Barcelona head into the game nine point clear of Real Madrid in the table. Victory will leave Xavi’s side 12 points ahead with 12 games left to play.