Barcelona ‘rule out’ trying to sign Joao Cancelo - report

Barcelona have reportedly “ruled out” the possibility of signing Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window.

Recent speculation has claimed the Catalans were keen on the Portugal international, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

Diario AS are now reporting that Barca have decided against trying to go for Cancelo, mainly because it would be too expensive.

The report reckons that Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany met with Jorge Mendes this week and spoke about Cancelo but decided against a move.

Cancelo’s reputation also appears to be a factor. The full-back reportedly fell out with Pep Guardiola at City and has already been benched at times this season by Bayern.

Barcelona are still thought to want a right-back next summer and the top option is apparently Juan Foyth once again.

The problem is that the Villarreal defender will also not come cheap, although AS reckon Barca could try to include Nico González, Sergiño Dest or Clement Lenglet in any deal.