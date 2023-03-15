Barcelona plan to start contract talks with Xavi after El Clasico - report

Barcelona are reportedly planning on opening contract talks with manager Xavi Hernandez after Sunday’s Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

President Joan Laporta has already admitted he wants to extend Xavi’s contract, but the coach has said he wants to win titles before thinking about his future.

Diario Sport are reporting talks are due to begin after this weekend’s big match. La Liga will pause after the Clasico for an international break.

The report says that Laporta’s plan is to offer Xavi a one-year deal that will run until June 2025.

Yet it then goes on to say that Laporta’s “ultimate goal” is for Xavi to still be the manager when the president’s term expires in 2026.

Much will depend on how many trophies Xavi can deliver in the next few seasons.

The former midfielder has already won the Spanish Super Cup and has his team in good shape to be crowned champions of Spain.

Barca could actually end up with the double this season, which would be some achievement by Xavi in his first full campaign in charge of the club.

Yet Barca will want to see progress in Europe in 2023-24. Barca went out of the Champions League group stages again this year and were then knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United.