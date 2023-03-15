What should Barcelona do with Ansu Fati?

Ansu Fati’s future keeps on making headlines with the youngster enduring a difficult campaign at the Camp Nou for Barcelona.

Injuries are no longer the problem, but Fati is struggling to rediscover his best form and has only scored three times in La Liga, his last goal coming back in October.

Xavi has urged patience and insisted he has full confidence in the youngster, but the rumor mill keeps on thinking about what might happen with Fati in the summer.

️ XAVI: "Ansu Fati is a very important piece of the present the future." #VillarrealBarça pic.twitter.com/LncSQttkpq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2023

We do know that Barcelona need to make a big sale, and Joan Laporta has already admitted a forward could leave if the club brings in another attacker.

Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati look the most likely players to depart, and both would surely command a fairly decent transfer fee.

Yet selling Fati would be a huge decision for Barca to make. This is, after all, the player the club trusted the No. 10 shirt to after Lionel Messi left.

Another option would be a loan. Fati could head off and try to play regularly elsewhere, without the scrutiny he gets at Barca, and try to rebuild his career.

Loans have been hit and miss with Barca players in recent years. Riqui Puig famously refused to go out on loan and ended up moving on after his contract expired.

This year we’ve seen Nico Gonzalez, Ez Abde, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Dest all make temporary moves with pretty mixed results.

Abde is probably the only player mentioned who has enhanced his reputation while he’s been away, and there’s still no guarantee he will be in the first-team squad when he returns.

So, over to you! What do you think Barcelona should do with Ansu Fati at the end of the season? Let us know in the comments below!