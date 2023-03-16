Barcelona ban Lamine Yamal for four games after discipline breach - report

Barcelona have reportedly banned Lamine Yamal for four games after he was omitted from Spain Under-17 duty after a discipline breach.

The highly-rated teenager has not been called up for the team’s next round of fixtures during the international break and will stay at home instead.

He will also spend the next four games on the bench for Juvenil A, according to Cadena SER.

Barcelona have had a look into the matter and decided it’s serious enough to sanction Yamal and put him on the sidelines.

The decision comes at a time when Barcelona are hoping to hand Yamal his first professional contract later this year.

Yamal will be able to sign terms when he turns 16 in July, and it’s thought Barca are keen to get his future secured and ward off interest from other clubs.

The teenager has reportedly also changed agents recently. Relevo have reported he’s switched from Ivan de la Pena and is now represented by Jorge Mendes.