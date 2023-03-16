Busquets tipped to accept new Barcelona contract offer

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has reportedly now received his new contract offer from the Catalans and is expected to agree to the deal.

Relevo are reporting Busquets has a proposal for one more year with the option of a second. The midfielder has asked for time to think about it but is close to saying yes.

The only thing that could change his mind is Lionel Messi. Busquets is pretty keen on joining the GOAT at Inter Miami but it seems the Argentine will stay in Europe for now.

Cope also reckon that Busquets is set to agree to stay on at the Camp Nou. He will accept a “brutal” salary reduction and receive half of the 30 million euros he currently receives per year.

Busquets will turn 35 in July but remains a regular in the starting XI, and Xavi has made it clear he wants his captain to stay on.

The midfielder announced his international retirement earlier this year but doesn’t seem ready to hang up his Barcelona boots just yet,

Busquets has already lifted one trophy this season, and if things go well, he could be lifting more silverware by the end of the campaign.