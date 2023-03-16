Barça to wear logo of ROSALÍA'S MOTOMAMI album on shirt for Sunday's Clásico - FC Barcelona

For the second time this season, the FC Barcelona shirt is to be used to celebrate musical creativity in association with its main partner, Spotify. After Canadian singer-songwriter Drake’s logo appeared on the shirt for the game against Real Madrid on 16 October, the logo of MOTOMAMI, the latest album by the internationally renowned Catalan singer ROSALÍA, will be appearing on the players’ chests for the Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday 19 March.

When and where to watch the FC Barcelona v Real Madrid LaLiga match - FC Barcelona

Time for the LaLiga Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou! Xavi Hernández and the squad have a great chance to take a huge stride towards the LaLiga title this Sunday as second-placed Real Madrid visit for the matchday 26 fixture. The Clásico is always a momentous match, but the potential points swing at stake adds an extra dose of jeopardy.

Barça defender Chadi Riad "immensely proud to be called up by Morocco" - SPORT

Three days after scoring Barça Atlètic's winning goal against Nàstic, Chadi Riad received the news he had been waiting for a long time: a call-up to the Morocco senior national team. He will have the opportunity to make his debut in the friendlies against Brazil (on March 25 in Tangiers) and Peru (on March 28 in Madrid).

Balde's Barça renewal discussed at Laporta and Mendes' Porto summit - SPORT

Many names came up at the summit meeting between Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Jorge Mendes in Porto. There are a large number of shared interests between FC Barcelona and the Portuguese agent. One of the most important, because of what he means in the present but above all because of the extraordinary potential he has, is Alejandro Balde.

Barça hand Lamine Yamal four-game ban for indiscipline with Spain U17s - SPORT

Barça have already decided on the punishment they will impose on Lamine Yamal for the "serious act of indiscipline" he committed during a call-up to the Spanish national team last February.

Why didn't Barcelona sign Erling Haaland? - SPORT

Barça tried in every way possible to convince the player that his arrival would be a huge boost for the club and that the project that was starting with Joan Laporta as president and Xavi Hernández on the bench was going to take shape quickly, that La Liga was the main objective, but that with him they could also aspire to higher levels at European level.

The 'Mbappe formula' Barca are looking at to sign Vitor Roque - SPORT

Vitor Roque is the 'No 9' chosen by the sports staff to arrive this summer and grow under the tutelage of Robert Lewandowski. The Ath. Paranaense striker is flying in 2023: 9 goals in 11 official matches between the South American U-20 tournament and the league. Last weekend he scored a brace for the 'Furacao', who are already in the semi-finals of the regional tournament in Parana.