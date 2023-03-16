Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele spotted watching Sunderland vs Sheffield United

Barcelona fans haven’t been able to see forward Ousmane Dembele recently as he has been out injured with a thigh problem.

However, he has been spotted out and about, rather bizarrely in England watching a Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The cameras picked out Dembele in the stands at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, as the Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by the Blades.

Ousmane Dembele is at... Sunderland v Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/8X246XDcp8 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 15, 2023

The story seems to be that Dembele is good mates with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – who he is seen sitting next to at the match. Yet you can still probably expect some wild rumors to emerge from Dembele’s surprise trip to the North East.

Meanwhile, Barca fans will be hoping to see Dembele back playing at the Camp Nou soon. The latest updates on the France international suggest he is not due to return to first-team action until after the upcoming international break.