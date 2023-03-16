 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele spotted watching Sunderland vs Sheffield United

The Frenchman’s been taking in some Championship action

Girona v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona fans haven’t been able to see forward Ousmane Dembele recently as he has been out injured with a thigh problem.

However, he has been spotted out and about, rather bizarrely in England watching a Championship match between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The cameras picked out Dembele in the stands at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, as the Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by the Blades.

The story seems to be that Dembele is good mates with Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – who he is seen sitting next to at the match. Yet you can still probably expect some wild rumors to emerge from Dembele’s surprise trip to the North East.

Meanwhile, Barca fans will be hoping to see Dembele back playing at the Camp Nou soon. The latest updates on the France international suggest he is not due to return to first-team action until after the upcoming international break.

