Barcelona defender Chadi Riad gets first Morocco call-up

Barcelona defender Chadi Riad has been handed his first call-up to the senior Morocco team for games later this month.

Morocco, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, are due to play Brazil on March 25 and Peru three days later in international friendlies. Riad is in the squad, where he’ll link up with a familiar face in Ez Abde.

Riad has been talking about his call-up and is thrilled to be joining the national team.

“I am so proud. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was very young and I’m very grateful for the trust the coach has placed in me. I’m really looking forward to representing the country of my parents,” he said. “I’ve been playing for Morocco for a long time, as I’ve felt Moroccan since I was a child. I’ve been there since the U-15s, where I won an important trophy, the African Olympics, and from there I’ve been working and moving up the ranks. “We have been growing in level little by little until we reached the semi-finals of a World Cup that I lived very intensely because I went to my aunt and uncle’s house for every Morocco match to watch with my whole family, nervous and hoping for victory.” Source | Barca TV

Riad has also been tipped to make the breakthrough into the first-team squad at Barcelona. He made his debut in November against Osasuna and is a key player for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.