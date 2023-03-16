 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Referee confirmed for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou

Hostilities are resumed on Sunday in La Liga

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
SOCCER: MAR 02 Copa Del Rey FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF Photo by Sara Aribo/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea has been confirmed as the refeee for Sunday’s Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Basque official will take charge of the game along with assistants Roberto Díaz Pérez Del Palomar and Jon Núñez Fernández. César Soto Grado will be in charge of VAR.

If you are looking for omens then it’s pretty good news for Barca. Bengoetxea was also in charge in the Super Cup final which Barcelona won 3-1.

He’s also remembered, not very fondly, by Madrid fans for sending off Cristiano Ronaldo against Barcelona back in 2017.

The stats show that Bengoetxea has refereed Barcelona in 25 games (with a record of 21 wins, four defeats and one draw for the Catalans).

He’s also taken charge of Real Madrid 20 times (consisting of 14 wins, three defeats and three draws).

Referees have been very much in the spotlight this season, and generally not for good reasons, but let’s hope we’re talking about the players after the game and not Bengoetxea.

