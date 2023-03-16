Podcast: Previewing a vital Clasico live from Barcelona

Today on the Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle who’s in Barcelona for the Clasico. We chat about his trip and some of the good food and Spanish specialties he plans to enjoy while in the city. We discuss the ideal line-up for Xavi’s men given the injury problems as well as the goalscoring issues. Then we discuss the USMNT and the new World Cup format, before Clasico predictions time.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.