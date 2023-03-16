 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Previewing a vital Clasico live from Barcelona

Chatting with Nick Batlle

By Josh Suttr
/ new
Real Madrid V Fc Barcelona - Semi Finals Copa Del Rey Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Today on the Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle who’s in Barcelona for the Clasico. We chat about his trip and some of the good food and Spanish specialties he plans to enjoy while in the city. We discuss the ideal line-up for Xavi’s men given the injury problems as well as the goalscoring issues. Then we discuss the USMNT and the new World Cup format, before Clasico predictions time.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes