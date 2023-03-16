Franck Kessie could be Ten Hag’s next midfield target at Manchester United - report

The Barcelona midfield is a crowded place. They have four midfielders in Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie, and Sergio Busquets who are all consistent starters for Xavi. The one man who’s been left out of some of the biggest matches has been Franck Kessie.

The former AC Milan midfielder hasn’t been as consistent as he would have liked but has still had some key moments for Barca. The bad news is that Manchester United are reportedly keen on him now.

Erik ten Hag was very interested in Frenkie de Jong last summer, but Barca did a good job of thwarting that advancement. By thwarting, I mean they totally would have sold him had Frenkie not dug his heels in and insisted he was staying.

I’m not sure the same will be said for Kessie, unless his playing time increases drastically, he could be keen for a nice spot at United.