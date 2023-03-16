Barcelona will use ‘Mbappe formula’ to sign Vitor Roque - report

Barcelona have long wanted a young striker that could grow and develop from the early stages of his career. For years while Luis Suarez was tearing La Liga apart, there was always scuttlebutt that Barca wanted a youngster to come under his wing.

Now, years later, with Robert Lewandowski at the club, Barcelona are apparently interested in doing the same thing. They reportedly want Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque to come to the club this summer and begin to grow under one of the best strikers in the 21st century.

The Mbappe part of the report comes with how the deal may come to fruition. Barcelona could be interested in doing exactly what PSG did in 2017 when they signed Mbappe from Monaco on a one-year loan that included a mandatory purchase the next summer. Given Barca’s constant financial distress, that could be something they investigate in the next few months.