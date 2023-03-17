Nico Gonzalez’s future at Barcelona depends on Sergio Busquets - report

Barcelona haven’t yet decided what to do with Nico Gonzalez and are reportedly waiting to see what Sergio Busquets decides.

Busquets is out of contract at the end of the season, but reports have claimed he’s been offered a new deal and is likely to accept.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Nico “still doesn’t know” Barcelon’s intentions for him and won’t hear anything until a decision is made on Busquets.

The report also reckons that financial fair play may be an issue and mean that Barcelona will have to offload players to make room on the wage bill.

Nico was also wanted by Juventus last season and there may well be more loan offers at the end of the campaign.

It’s been something of a tricky season for Nico. The midfielder could have stayed at Barcelona but chose to go and try and find regular football instead.

He’s played 14 times in La Liga for Valencia but has seen his season disrupted by a foot problem that required surgery and from which he’s only just returned.