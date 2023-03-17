Barcelona forward Dembele’s recovery from injury not going as planned - report

Ousmane Dembele’s recovery from injury is reportedly not going as planned, and Barcelona remain uncertain when he will be ready to return.

It had been thought Dembele would return after the international break, against Elche on April 1, but it seems that even that is now in doubt.

The latest update comes from Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo who reckon Dembele is still training alone at Barcelona and his recovery is “not going at the expected pace.”

Dembele is said to be not feeling too positive and Barca will not take any risks at all for fear of making the situation worse.

Sport stress that Dembele has not suffered a relapse but he’s simply taking longer to heal than originally expected.

The forward has already missed almost two months and is likely to spend a little longer on the sidelines now.

Barca are hoping that Dembele could be fit for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on April 5 against Real Madrid, however he will only feature if he’s 100% recovered.