Back at work for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

Barça has its eyes fully set on Sunday's Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou (9pm CET) and this Thursday Xavi Hernández and his players were back after a two-day break to concentrate in earnest on the big task ahead.

Nine point difference going into Clásico - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona host Real Madrid this Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou (9pm CET), and it is five years since this fixture has been played with such a huge gap of nine points between the rival sides.

Xavi's seventh Clásico, but the first at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou has been FC Barcelona manager for almost 500 days, and has already faced Real Madrid six times, but this Sunday will be first Clásico that he has managed at Spotify Camp Nou.

Bad news for Dembele: Barça winger's return taking longer than expected - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé is still recovering from the injury he sustained in the Girona game on Jan. 28 at Montilivi. The winger injured his thigh and, since then, has not played for the team. From the outset, both the medical services and the player himself opted not to set a deadline due to his previous history of muscular problems.

LaLiga chief Tebas on Negreira case: "I don't think Barça bought referees" - SPORT

Javier Tebas never misses an opportunity to talk about the 'Negreira case' although this time he has been more benevolent than usual towards Barcelona. The president of LaLiga has assured that he does not believe in any way that the Catalan club uses the money to buy any referee.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri trains again and will be ready for the clásico - SPORT

Barcelona have their sights set on Sunday's clásico, which could seal the LaLiga title. And they are doing so with some great news: Pedri has completed part of Thursday's session with the rest of the squad and has shown that he is ready to face Real Madrid.

Joao Cancelo may be too costly for Barcelona - SPORT

Joao Cancelo has become one of the sporting area's priorities for the next project. The City full-back, on loan at Bayern, is on the market and Barça have already looked at the operation, although it will not be easy for him to wear Blaugrana.