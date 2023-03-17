Pedri expected to start El Clasico for Barcelona after injury

Barcelona are expected to start Pedri against Real Madrid on Sunday as the midfielder has recovered from injury.

Pedri’s been out for just over a month with a hamstring problem but has been back in training this week and should be passed fit in time for the game.

Multiple reports from Spain claim Pedri will be in the starting XI at the Camp Nou and should play around an hour against Los Blancos.

Both SPORT and MD headlining Pedri today, as the midfielder is set to return to action against Madrid, and is expected to play 60-70 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qJI8CWp101 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 17, 2023

Pedri has missed the two cup games against Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as La Liga clashes against Almeria, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

There’s no doubt he’s been missed by Barcelona and that his return will be a huge boost ahead of a crunch game.

Victory for Barcelona would see the Catalans extend their lead to 12 points over Real Madrid with just 12 games of the league season left to play.