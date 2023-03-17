Javier Tebas: ‘I don’t think Barçelona have bought referees’

Javier Tebas can’t stop talking about Barcelona and has been at it again ahead of El Clasico.

La Liga’s president has been asked about the refereeing scandal currently engulfing the club and says he doesn’t think Barca bought officials but he does want an explanation.

“I don’t think Barça have bought referees, but they did pay Negreira when he was vice-president of the committee. And this is a fact,” he said. “Barça are a very important club for the league but hiding is not the way, an explanation must be given and Barça must give one to their socios. “I do not question Barça’s success. Neither the treble nor the sextete. But there is a conduct that has to be judged”. Source | Sport

Barca have been busy defending themselves against the accusations. Joan Laporta has hit out at “scoundrels” trying to damage the club but still hasn’t provided an explanation for the payments to Negreira.