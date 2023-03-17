Luis de la Fuente names three Barcelona players in his first Spain squad

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has named his first squad since replacing Luis Enrique at the helm of the national team.

There are three Barcelona players on the list: Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Gavi. There’s no room for Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati, while Sergio Busquets has of course retired.

Here’s a look at the full roster:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Alejandro Balde, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez, Nacho Fernandez, David Garcia, Pedro Porro, Dani Carvajal.

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Pedri.

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Bryan Gil, Mikel Oyarzabal, Iago Aspas, Joselu, Gerard Moreno.

There are a few surprises in the squad, namely the recall of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa. Bryan Gil is also included along with David Garcia of Osasuna, Martin Zubimendi and Joselu.

Spain are preparing for Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month. La Roja take on Norway Saturday, March 25 and then face Scotland three days later.

What do you think of the new Spain squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!