Barcelona hit by Pedri blow ahead of El Clasico - report

Barcelona have been hit by a huge injury blow ahead of El Clasico, with Pedri now set to miss out on the crunch game.

It had been reported previously that Pedri was fit and well and ready to start Sunday’s match at the Camp Nou.

However, both Sport and Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Pedri’s had a bit of a setback and is likely to sit out the game.

Sport say Pedri wasn’t feeling great in training today and Barcelona see it as being “very difficult” for him to feature against Los Blancos.

MD reckon that Pedri didn’t complete today’s session because he noticed a bit of discomfort and is a “serious doubt” for the game.

Pedri had earlier been included in Spain’s squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers against Norway and Scotland and may now sit out those games too.

We should get an update on Pedri’s fitness on Saturday when Xavi holds his pre-match press conference ahead of the match.