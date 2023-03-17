Lewandowski says Barcelona need ‘one or two changes’ to become ‘spectacular’

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been speaking about his team ahead of El Clasico and feels a few changes are needed to improve Xavi’s side.

The Catalans are currently on course to do the double in Spain but struggled in Europe, going out of the Champions League at the group stages.

Manchester United then dumped Barca out of the Europa League, and Lewandowski feels a few new signings are needed.

“We have a good squad, maybe one or two changes are missing to make the team not perfect but more competitive,” he told ESPN. “Sometimes we talk about small things but if you change them we’ll be even more spectacular. “This year we had problems in the Champions League and that’s what we have to correct. “But until now we weren’t ready to fight at the highest level for the three titles. It’s impossible, it’s something legitimate. It’s impossible in football to change something in a week or a month, it takes time.”

Barca are expected to strengthen in the summer but it’s not clear what funds will be available to Xavi or which players might arrive at the Camp Nou.