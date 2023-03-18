Barcelona’s Pedri withdraws from Spain squad after injury setback

Spain have confirmed that Pedri has withdrawn from Luis de la Fuente’s squad after suffering an injury setback.

The midfielder had been expected to make his return from injury this weekend against Real Madrid but is now set for more time on the sidelines.

It’s been reported Pedri couldn’t finish a training session on Friday and will need a few more weeks to recover from his injury.

Pedri had been called up by the new Spain boss, along with Alejandro Balde and Gavi, for games against Norway and Scotland but will now sit them out.

Barcelona will be hoping that Pedri can return after the international break. The Catalans return to action against Elche and then face Real Madrid again in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Pedri’s injury setback is the second setback the club have received this week. Ousmane Dembele’s recovery is also taking longer than expected and there’s still not clear date of when the Frenchman will be back in action.