El Clásico is getting closer every second, and to make sure they are in perfect condition for the enticing challenge, the Barça squad were on the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday morning for training.

El Clásico on Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou is getting closer. And of the many fascinating duels that this fixture always throws us, we mustn't forget the goalkeepers. And in Ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois, we are talking about two of the best in the world.

Three months after the World Cup, international football is back on the menu from March 20 to 28, with teams in Europe now focused on the qualifiers for Euro 2024, which is being hosted by Germany.

Barça continue their perfect season with another victory. Goals from Rolfö (2), Salma Paralluelo (2) and Marta Torrejón handed Jonatan Giráldez's team a 5-1 win against Valencia in the league, victory number 22 this season in the domestic championship.

Unexpectedly, Pedri once again felt muscular discomfort and had to withdraw from the session with an injury. The player will not only miss the Clasico, but will not be able to participate in the national team matches against Norway and Scotland and is also in serious doubt for the cup match against Madrid on April 5.

After confirming the bad news about Pedri's injury, who felt discomfort again in training on Friday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced that the Tenerife-born midfielder has been withdrawn from the national team's training camp for the matches against Norway and Scotland.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta delivered a strong message, just a few hours before the start of the Clasico between Barça and Real Madrid at Camp Nou, which could deal an almost definitive blow to La Liga.