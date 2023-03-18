Ronald Araujo: I would love for Lionel Messi to come back to Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has given his opinion on the rumored return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona. Messi is a Paris Saint-Germain player but his contract runs out at the end of the season, and whether he will stay or not is the subject of intense speculation.

“I would love it if he could come back. He is the best player in the world, and this is his home. His return would help us a lot to try to win another Champions League. Hopefully there’s a good chance that we’ll have him again. We all want him by our side,” Araujo said.

The Uruguayan defender was asked about the topic during an interview in which many topics were discussed. But his comments about the Argentine superstar are sure to be among the ones draw the most attention.

“We have a very nice friendship,” Araujo said of Messi, who was his teammate, albeit relatively briefly.

“When I got to the first team, he was always with Luis Suárez and they invited me to drink mates with them. They received me very well. And when Lucho went to Atlético Madrid, I took his place and always sat next to Leo,” Araujo said.

Mate is a herbal drink that’s popular in some South American countries, notably, Uruguay and Argentina.

Recently, Messi’s Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul had complained that Messi was not the best at making mate, frequently causing it to lose flavor. Araujo also gave his verdict, joking that while he liked Messi’s attempts, it may have been purely because he was worse at making it!

Barcelona are said to be hoping they can sign Messi back, but there are many obstacles for such a transfer to come to fruition. Regardless, Araujo seems excited about the possibility.

“He is a spectacular person. Everybody knows what kind of footballer he is, but as a person he is also amazing. He is a winner, and he shows it on and off the court. History constantly shows all that he won. We would be delighted to have him play with us again,” he said.