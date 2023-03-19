The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play the biggest game of their season against Real Madrid with a chance to virtually lock the La Liga title, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s El Clásico:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Gavi, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón

There are good and bad news for this one as Ronald Araujo returns from suspension to fortify the defense, but the bad news is that Pedri’s return will have to wait as the midfielder has suffered a setback to his hamstring injury and will miss the next few weeks of action. Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) is also out through injury, and Angel Alarcón is called up again from the under-19s to offer depth up front.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!