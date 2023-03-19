WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the biggest game of Barcelona’s season as the La Liga leaders welcome Real Madrid for the latest edition of El Clásico with everything on the line. Barça can essentially clinch the title with a victory, but Los Blancos can make it a real title race if they get all three points. It’s a truly massive game, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 26

Date/Time: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

VAR: César Soto Grado

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!