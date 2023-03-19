Xavi 'especially motivated' ahead of this first Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach speaks to the press the day before his team faces Real Madrid in a key Liga clash

21 names in Clásico squad - FC Barcelona

Xavi has named his players for the game with Real Madrid, but Pedri is not yet available

Joan Laporta: 'A great opportunity' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president issues a special message to the fans ahead of the Clásico against Real Madrid on Sunday

Araujo: 'We are confident in what we are doing' - FC Barcelona

The Uruguayan spoke to sports papers Mundo Deportivo, Sport and L'Esportiu about the Clásico against Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou

Real Unión 0-1 Barça Atlètic: Last gasp victory - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic stretched their unbeaten run to six matches in the Primera RFEF thanks to a 1-0 win over Real Unión in Irun in the Basque Country. A goal from Pocho Román in added time at the end of the second half was enough for all three points and a third away win of the season in the league.

Ferran Torres' agency kicks off after he's left out of the Spain squad - SPORT

FC Barcelona striker Ferran Torres was one of the main absentees from Luis De la Fuente's first squad list, in charge of the national team after the departure of Luis Enrique.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not be at the Clasico - SPORT

Unless there is a last-minute change, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, will not be in the box at the Spotify Camp Nou this Sunday night to watch the Clasico between his team and FC Barcelona. This has been advanced by the newspaper El Mundo.

Xavi on Negreira case ahead of clásico: 'They won't be able to destabilise us' - SPORT

There was a relaxed atmosphere at Barcelona training on Saturday. Not for lack of hostility or external noise around a clásico that could be definitive in the title race -- or it could open it all up again.

Xavi honest on taking no Pedri risks in the clásico: "This is not a final" - SPORT

A clásico without Pedri. Football loses and, above all, Barcelona lose. Xavi Hernández had faith until a couple of days ago that he would be able to count on the midfielder for Sunday's Real Madrid game at Spotify Camp Nou, but the player did not feel right in Friday's training session. In fact, he was then not even seen on the pitch in Saturday's session.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema trains normally and will be fit for the Clásico - SPORT

Real Madrid have had their last training session before travelling to Spotify Camp Nou to face FC Barcelona on Sunday at 21:00 -- with Karim Benzema involved. The Frenchman returned to training with the group after missing Friday's session as a precaution.

Rocketing interest rates creating concerns over the remodelling of Camp Nou - SPORT

It is March 18 and the round of financing for the Espai Barça has not yet been closed, nor do Barcelona have the definitive permits from the Barcelona City Council for the major works.

Real Betis join list of clubs keen on signing the Barcelona winger Abde - SPORT

Abde's impressive season on loan at Osasuna is not going unnoticed. With three months to go until the end of the campaign and, by extension, his profitable loan spell at Osasuna, more than a few teams are already interested in finding out what Barcelona's intentions are regarding the Moroccan winger.