Carles Puyol praises Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo ahead of El Clasico

Carles Puyol has been full of praise for Ronald Araujo ahead of Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Araujo is in the midst of a superb season for the Catalans and is expected to resume his duel with Vinicius Junior once again on Sunday night.

Puyol says he’s been impressed by what he’s see from the Uruguayan during the current campaign.

“He’s having a very good season, he’s in extraordinary condition. I’ll stick with what they’ve told me, because I don’t know him personally, but he’s very professional, humble, he always gives his best in training and matches and that’s where his performance is,” he said. “Right now, if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three. He’s young, he still has room for improvement and I think we have a very good central defender at Barcelona for many years to come”. Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona will be hoping for another clean sheet on Sunday night. Xavi’s defense has conceded only eight times so far in La Liga and another shut-out would do very nicely indeed.