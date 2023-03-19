Sergi Roberto hails Barcelona’s ‘epic’ Clasico win

Sergi Roberto couldn’t hide his delight after scoring in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona went behind to an unfortunate own goal but levelled through Roberto, before Franck Kessie scored a very late winner.

Here’s what Roberto made of the win that sends Barca 12 points clear.

“You can never say it’s over when there are so many games left to play, particularly with Real Madrid, but we know it’s now 12 points clear and difficult for them,” he said. “It’s down to us now and that’s the important thing. I’m just glad to have helped with a goal. It was epic at the end. I’m pleased to see Franck get the winner. “The game swung when we thought Asensio scored but it was ruled out and then we end up scoring. It feels even better when you win with a late goal and it’s fantastic to do so in front of our own supporters.”

Roberto also spoke about his own situation after extending his contract at the Camp Nou.

“I’m very happy to be staying at the club and to be playing my part. I’ve only every played for this club and I’m just grateful that I have the chance to keep playing and I’m grateful to Xavi,” he added. “The best way to repay that faith is to put in a good performance. I’m just glad it helped to win the game.”

La Liga now pauses for an international break, with Barcelona due back in action at the start of April against Elche.