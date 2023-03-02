Vitor Roque tells Barcelona he’s similar to Luis Suarez

Vitor Roque has continued talking up a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window and says he’s a similar player to Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a trophy-laden six years at the Camp Nou and is the club’s third highest goalscorer of all time.

Roque will have to go some to get anywhere near Suarez’s records at Barcelona, that’s if he does move in the summer, but says he does have a similar style to the former No. 9.

“Yes, I think so, there is a great similarity, both Luis Suarez and I use a lot of physicality in the way we play, and we also have points in common in finishing, being very keen on scoring goals,” he said. “He’s now playing here at Gremio and I hope that when we play we can swap shirts. I’d love to have his shirt. I get a lot of inspiration from what he does and I hope that, if I go to Barcelona, I can be as successful as he was.” Source | Sport

The Brazilian has made it quite clear this week he fancies a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if the Catalans will be able to afford to bring him in.