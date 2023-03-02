Crucial month ahead - FC Barcelona

The season is starting to enter its final phase and March poses plenty of challenges. Barça lead LaLiga by seven points from Real Madrid and are set to face the all-whites once in LaLiga and once in the Copa del Rey semifinal. There is also an international break during March.

PREVIEW | Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg after two defeats and with many key players missing through injury

Ansu Fati fit for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

After back-to-back disappointments in the other two competitions, attention now focuses on the Copa del Rey and a trip to the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

When and where to watch Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Copa del Rey resumes this Thursday and after wins over Intercity, Ceuta, and Real Sociedad, Barça now face a Clásico semi final against Real Madrid with the first leg to kick off at 9pm CET at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Xavi says teams in El Clásico 'well matched' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach appeared before the press ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey semi final first leg in the Santiago Bernabéu

Estanis Pedrola showing Xavi he can be useful - SPORT

Estanis Pedrola debuted with the first team in January, even though he's still a Juvenil player. It was just 10 minutes, coming on for Ilias Akhomach at Mallorca in the 1-0 win, a reward for his good performances with the B team. However Pedrola is proving to Xavi that he could be worth leaning on in the months to come.

When will Lewandowski be back? Barcelona calm but won't rush the striker - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski suffered, according to the medical report issued by Barcelona, "an overload in the biceps femoris of the left hamstring." The statement went on to say that "he is out and his evolution will determine his availability."