WELCOME TO THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!!! The home of Real Madrid in the Spanish capital is the site of a huge Copa del Rey semi-final first leg between the hosts and Barcelona, who meet in the latest edition of El Clásico with a place in the Spanish Cup title game on the line. Barça come into this one on a two-game losing streak and missing their three best players through injury, and it will be a giant challenge to survive against a Madrid team in good form and hungry for revenge against their biggest rivals. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Copa del Rey, Semi-Finals, First Leg

Date/Time: Thursday, March 2, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), BT Sport 1 (UK), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), TVE La 1, Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!