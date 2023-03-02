Barcelona confirm signing of Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes, has joined the club after a successful trial with the Catalans.

Mendes has put pen to paper on a deal with the Catalans, although details are pretty few and far between so far.

We do know that the teenager has already made his debut for the club. Mendes debuted for Barcelona’s Juvenil A team in a friendly against Manchester United before the senior sides met in the Europa League.

✍ El jugador ̃ ha signat, en presència del directiu @SolerFerre i del director del Futbol Formatiu José Ramon Alexanco, la seva incorporació al FC Barcelona en l’etapa juvenil#FCBMasia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyVWbFddHU — FC Barcelona - Masia (@FCBmasia) March 2, 2023

Ronaldinho has already admitted he was expecting his son to continue his career at Barcelona. “I’m never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life,” he told RAC1. “Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barça I’ll be more present.”

It will be interesting to see how Mendes progresses at Barca and if he can force his way through the ranks and into the first team.