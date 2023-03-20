FC Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Late winner and 12 points clear! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid in a thrilling Clásico encounter at Spotify Camp Nou. They had to come from behind to do it and the winner didn’t come until two minutes into injury time. And that was just moments after Madrid themselves had had a potential match-winner of their own cancelled out for offside. What a climax!

100th Clásico victory for FC Barcelona

The first ever game between FC Barcelona and what was known as the time as Madrid Football Club was way back in 1902. A lot of football has been played between then and Sunday night when Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie scored the goals that earned the Catalans a win that puts them into an almost unassailable lead at the top of the Liga table.

Kessie scores goal number 3,000 at Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga

Aeuphoric day for culers as Franck Kessie's injury time winner handed Barça a sensational victory at Camp Nou over Real Madrid in the Clásico and also marked goal number 3,000 for FC Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga.

Ancelotti: "We're going back to Madrid with the doubt of Asensio's offside"

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said that he is going back to "Madrid with the doubt of the offside" flagged against Marco Asensio by VAR that cancelled out a Los Blancos goal at 1-1 in a match that Barcelona ended up winning 2-1.

