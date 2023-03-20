Aubameyang joins in Barcelona’s Clasico celebrations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may no longer be a Barcelona but it’s pretty clear he still has plenty of affection for his former club.

The striker was at the Camp Nou on Sunday to watch Barca beat Real Madrid 2-1 and then joined in the celebrations after the game.

Auba was spotted in the dressing room in a post by Ferran Torres on Instagram.

‼️ Aubameyang bajó al vestuario tras la victoria del equipo azulgrana.

Auba es un culé mas ❤️

It’s certainly nice to see Aubameyang smiling again as he’s enduring a pretty rotten time back in the Premier League at Chelsea. The striker’s only made four Premier League starts and it’s pretty clear he’s not in Graham Potter’s plans.

Indeed it’s likely Aubameyang will be off again in the summer. There were whispers in January that Barca would try to bring the 33-year-old back to the club where he had a great time last season - might those rumors resurface in the summer?