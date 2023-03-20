Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo injury after Clasico win

Barcelona have announced that Ronald Araujo has suffered an adductor injury after Sunday’s win over Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Araujo played all 90 minutes in the win at the Camp Nou but was spotted with an ice-pack strapped to his leg during the team’s celebrations.

Barcelona have now announced Araujo has an adductor problem and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has a left adductor injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/L3ZHtLNsAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2023

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Tests performed this Monday morning have revealed that Ronald Araujo has strained an adductor muscle in his left thigh, and he will not be able to play until the injury has healed.”

Araujo had been named in the Uruguay squad for friendlies against Japan and South Korea over the international break but it now seems he’ll stay behind for treatment.

Early reports suggest Araujo will miss two to three weeks. Barca return to action against Elche on April 1 and then play Real Madrid again, in the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash, four days later.