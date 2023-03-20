Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong withdraws from Netherlands squad due to injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has withdrawn from the Netherlands squad due to injury.

The Oranje confirmed the news on Monday, although there’s been no word from Barca yet. Reports suggest the midfielder has a minor hamstring strain.

Frenkie de Jong & Steven Bergwijn will not join Oranje's training camp in Zeist due to injuries. They will be replaced by Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) & Joey Veerman (PSV).



Take care, Frenkie & Steven! #NothingLikeOranje #FRANED #NEDGIB pic.twitter.com/El7MQE4w7h — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 20, 2023

Ronald Koeman’s side are due to face France and Gibraltar in qualifying for Euro 2024 but will have to do so without the midfielder.

The Netherlands boss offered a brief update on De Jong at a press conference on Monday.

“Frenkie received a hit in the last 10 seconds of the game vs Real Madrid. Last night he did a MRI which showed that he needs to rest for the upcoming two games,” he said.

“Frenkie de Jong being out is a big blow. He is a key player for us. He has qualities that not many other players have.”

De Jong has played 1,994 minutes for Barça since the World Cup and will now get a well-deserved break before we head into the final weeks of the season.